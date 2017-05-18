Zaza Pachulia expected to be enemy No. 1 for Spurs fans

San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge and Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant work for position under the basket during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge and Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant work for position under the basket during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, ... more Members of the San Antonio Spurs watch from the bench in the closing minutes of the team's 136-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

