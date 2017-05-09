Why The Portland Trail Blazers Should...

Why The Portland Trail Blazers Should Target Michael Beasley

After last off season, which left the Portland Trail Blazers in a salary cap bind following contracts to the likes of Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner, General Manager Neil Olshey can only search the free agency bargain bin. Michael Beasley spent last season with the Bucks, appearing in 56 games and playing 16.7 minutes per game.

