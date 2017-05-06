What Do the Mavs Really Have in Nerle...

What Do the Mavs Really Have in Nerlens Noel?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Smoking Cuban

The Mavericks pulled off a stunning trade at last year's NBA trade deadline, acquiring Nerlens Noel for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a couple of second round picks. The deal quickly proved to be an outstanding addition for a team looking to get more athletic and younger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC