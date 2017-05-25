There has been a fair amount of talk about trading up , but I'm not sure the distribution of talent in this draft makes that the best route. What about trading back as a means of unloading a salary? Would swapping 20 for 22 and 26 for 27 be enough to entice Brooklyn to take Meyers Leonard? Might swapping 15 for 22 be enough to get them to take Evan Turner? I like this route because it accomplishes a salary dump without relinquishing a draft pick out right.

