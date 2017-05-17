Watch: Does the NBA need to do more to protect its jump shooters?

Defenders sliding underneath shooters is not a new phenomenon, but how should the NBA handle these situations to prevent further incidents? The hotly debated incident that left Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined with a left ankle sprain and Warriors center Zaza Pachulia at the center of a "dirty play" controversy has been the talk of the sports world for the last three days. The issue came into the forefront again during Game 2 when San Antonio big LaMarcus Aldridge took another step towards Kevin Durant when the small forward was shooting a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

