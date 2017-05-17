Watch: Does the NBA need to do more to protect its jump shooters?
Defenders sliding underneath shooters is not a new phenomenon, but how should the NBA handle these situations to prevent further incidents? The hotly debated incident that left Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined with a left ankle sprain and Warriors center Zaza Pachulia at the center of a "dirty play" controversy has been the talk of the sports world for the last three days. The issue came into the forefront again during Game 2 when San Antonio big LaMarcus Aldridge took another step towards Kevin Durant when the small forward was shooting a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC