Was Damian Lillard snubbed of an All-NBA Team selection?

Apr 22, 2017; Portland, OR, USA;Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard looks on in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs Golden State Warriors at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports Damian Lillard had a great 2016-2017 NBA season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.