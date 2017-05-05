Warriors, Spurs will try to use break to rest and heal again

San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon, center, dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, works for a rebound against San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon, center left, during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.