Warriors complete sweep of Spurs

The Warriors became the first team in league history to start the playoffs 12-0 after defeating the Spurs 122-108 on Monday night in Game 4. He has career averages of 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in the regular season and 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the playoffs. The three-time defending Western Conference champions have started these playoffs a flawless 12-0, joining the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers as the only teams in National Basketball Association history to enter the Finals undefeated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.