Trail Blazers to join NBA 2K eSports League, bringing virtual sports to Portland
The Blazers are one of 17 NBA teams poised to become founding franchises of the NBA 2K eLeague, a new professional gaming league launched and co-funded by the NBA. The league, which is scheduled to begin competition in January 2018, will become the first official eSports league operated by a professional sports association in the United States.
