Trail Blazers to join NBA 2K eSports ...

Trail Blazers to join NBA 2K eSports League, bringing virtual sports to Portland

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The Blazers are one of 17 NBA teams poised to become founding franchises of the NBA 2K eLeague, a new professional gaming league launched and co-funded by the NBA. The league, which is scheduled to begin competition in January 2018, will become the first official eSports league operated by a professional sports association in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC