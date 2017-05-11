This past season, in which Allen Crabbe played in 79 games with seven starts, was the first year of his four-year, $75 million contract with the Trail Blazers. Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe undergoes surgery, expected back for camp This past season, in which Allen Crabbe played in 79 games with seven starts, was the first year of his four-year, $75 million contract with the Trail Blazers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.