Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard wins PBWA Magic Johnson Award

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has won the 2016-17 Magic Johnson Award. The award, which is presented annually by the Professional Basketball Writers Association, "honors the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public."

