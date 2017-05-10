The Spurventure Zone: Chapter 3

If you followed the Spurs for much of Tim Duncan's career, you're probably aware that he's been into Dungeons and Dragons since almost forever. What you certainly didn't know is that just after the regular season, he got Manu Ginobili , Tony Parker , Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge together for their first foray into the world of magic and quests, dragons and treasure.

