Steve Kerr Will Not Travel for Games ...

Steve Kerr Will Not Travel for Games 3, 4 vs. Jazz, Mike Brown to Remain Coach

2 hrs ago

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will not travel with the team to Utah, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle . Kerr has been out since the middle of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers due to back pain stemming from surgery.

