Spurs' Tony Parker has successful surgery for ruptured quadriceps tendon Guard's season is over after sustaining injury Wednesday against the Rockets. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pdMhGE Spurs guard Tony Parker underwent successful surgery on Friday for a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, according to a statement released by the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.