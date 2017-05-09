Spurs overcome Kawhi Leonard injury, beat Rockets in OT Danny Green and Manu Ginobili made huge plays in OT to help take a 3-2 lead. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2q1X6j8 San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili reacts after a shot against the Houston Rockets during the second half in Game 5. SAN ANTONIO - Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-playoff series.

