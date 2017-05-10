Spurs look to close out Rockets with ...

Spurs look to close out Rockets with Leonard ailing

19 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The San Antonio Spurs are a victory away from eliminating the Houston Rockets and advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since winning the NBA title in 2014. But entering tonight's Game 6 in Houston there are questions about whether Kawhi Leonard will be at full strength after rolling his ankle in an overtime win on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

