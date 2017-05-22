Shootaround: Last Ride For Ginobili?

9 hrs ago Read more: NBA.com

No. 1: Key decision looms for Ginobili -- Game 4 of the Western Conference finals tonight will mark the 211th playoff game in Manu Ginobili's career. As the San Antonio Spurs try to stave off elimination in the series, a loss would hasten the questions about whether or not Ginobili, a free agent this summer, will return to the NBA or retire this summer.

