Semi Ojeleye has limited length but impressive athleticism

Semi Ojeleye of SMU posted an impressive 40.5 Max Vertical Leap , but perhaps the more significant numbers for him were the 10.58 seconds he posted in the lane agility testing and 3.16 seconds he posted in the three-quarter court sprint which rank third and eighth best overall respectively. Ojeleye weighed in at strong 241 pounds yesterday which he has proved is not too high of a number to compromise his athletic ability.

