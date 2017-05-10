Semi Ojeleye has limited length but i...

Semi Ojeleye has limited length but impressive athleticism

Semi Ojeleye of SMU posted an impressive 40.5 Max Vertical Leap , but perhaps the more significant numbers for him were the 10.58 seconds he posted in the lane agility testing and 3.16 seconds he posted in the three-quarter court sprint which rank third and eighth best overall respectively. Ojeleye weighed in at strong 241 pounds yesterday which he has proved is not too high of a number to compromise his athletic ability.

