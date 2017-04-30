Robinson rebounds - Sunday, 30 April 2017
And he wants all the friends and fans who have reached out to him to know that they have been part of the recuperative process. "The outpouring of love and encouragement from so many people has helped me stay positive," says Cliff Robinson, six weeks after a brain hemorrhage that left him paralyzed across the left side of his body.
