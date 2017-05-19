Report: Atlanta Hawks Rebuffed In Req...

Report: Atlanta Hawks Rebuffed In Request To Talk To Portland's Neil Olshey

Read more: Soaring Down South

The Atlanta Hawks, reportedly, reached out to the Portland Trail Blazers to seek permission to speak with Neil Olshey regarding Atlanta's GM opening. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks sought permission from the Portland Trail Blazers to speak with Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey .

Chicago, IL

