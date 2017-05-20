Prospect Preview: Rodions Kurucs

Prospect Preview: Rodions Kurucs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Thunder

The NBA Draft is coming Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Thunder fans everywhere are hopeful GM Sam Presti can strike gold with the 21st overall pick. While it's difficult to find mock drafts that resemble one another, a popular name being linked to Oklahoma City is that of 19-year-old Latvian, Rodions Kurucs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Thunder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr '17 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC