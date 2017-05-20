Prospect Preview: Rodions Kurucs

The NBA Draft is coming Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Thunder fans everywhere are hopeful GM Sam Presti can strike gold with the 21st overall pick. While it's difficult to find mock drafts that resemble one another, a popular name being linked to Oklahoma City is that of 19-year-old Latvian, Rodions Kurucs.

