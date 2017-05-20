Prospect Preview: Rodions Kurucs
The NBA Draft is coming Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Thunder fans everywhere are hopeful GM Sam Presti can strike gold with the 21st overall pick. While it's difficult to find mock drafts that resemble one another, a popular name being linked to Oklahoma City is that of 19-year-old Latvian, Rodions Kurucs.
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
