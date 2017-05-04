Portland Trail Blazers Trade Rumors: Paul George The Answer Or Pipe Dream Of Blazers Fans?
Portland Trail Blazers trade rumors have included Paul George for a while now, but will the Indiana Pacers really trade him during the NBA offseason? While there have been a lot of NBA trade rumors suggesting that George has played his last game in Indiana, it still seems highly unlikely that he could end up in Oregon. The reasoning is that Portland would have to put together a package of players and draft picks that might make any trade extremely cost prohibitive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC