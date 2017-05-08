Portland Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe to undergo surgery on left foot
The Portland Trail Blazers ' backup shooting guard will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot, the team announced on Monday. The surgery will take place at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and be performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley.
