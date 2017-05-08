Portland Trail Blazers' 1977 championship team named grand marshal for 2017 Grand Floral Parade

Four decades after Trail Blazers fans filled the streets of downtown to celebrate an NBA championship, Portland will once again get the chance to honor the team that brought a title to Rose City. The Rose Festival on Tuesday announced the 1977 championship team will serve as grand marshal of the 2017 Grand Floral Parade in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Trail Blazers winning the NBA title.

