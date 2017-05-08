Portland Trail Blazers' 1977 championship team named grand marshal for 2017 Grand Floral Parade
Four decades after Trail Blazers fans filled the streets of downtown to celebrate an NBA championship, Portland will once again get the chance to honor the team that brought a title to Rose City. The Rose Festival on Tuesday announced the 1977 championship team will serve as grand marshal of the 2017 Grand Floral Parade in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Trail Blazers winning the NBA title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC