Nene fined $15,000 for pushing Dewayne Dedmon
Houston Rockets center Nene has been fined $15,000 for escalating an altercation by pushing San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon above the shoulders, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Nene was assessed one technical foul and ejected, occurred at the conclusion of the third quarter of the Rockets' 126-99 win over the Spurs on May 1 at AT&T Center.
