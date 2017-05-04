Neil Olshey's Draft Targets

As our beloved Portland Trailblazers are off enjoying their summer break, us Bedger's are hard at work trying to figure out what new player will don the pinwheel this coming June. The draft is drastically different in terms of acquiring talent than free agency, but I am going to apply some of Neil Olshey's habits, and use some logical narrowing of targets to try and pin point the players that will get their names called by the Blazer trust this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.