NBA playoffs 2017: Kawhi Leonard shines as Spurs bounce back to even series

The Spurs rebounded to even their series with the Rockets after LeBron James led toe Cavs to a convincing win over the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and added seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead the Spurs to a 121-96 victory over the Rockets to even their second-round Western Conference playoff series at a game apiece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.