NBA playoffs 2017: Kawhi Leonard shin...

NBA playoffs 2017: Kawhi Leonard shines as Spurs bounce back to even series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Spurs rebounded to even their series with the Rockets after LeBron James led toe Cavs to a convincing win over the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and added seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead the Spurs to a 121-96 victory over the Rockets to even their second-round Western Conference playoff series at a game apiece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC