NBA Free-Agent Ranking: Top RFAs Most Likely to Stay Put in Free Agency

Restricted free agency may not have the same wide-open appeal of its unrestricted cousin, but in several ways, it's more intriguing. Are teams ready to commit to their young talent? Are they prepared to match huge offers coming in from the outside? Or do they admit defeat, write off a high draftee and move on? The best restricted free agents almost always stick around-think Bradley Beal and Andre Drummond last summer-which makes sense because players with restricted status are generally just coming off their rookie contracts.

