NBA Free Agency: Adding Blake Griffin risky in Chicago, but a huge talent
If the Chicago Bulls do decide to make some moves and free up salary cap space next season, someone like Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin could be on their radar. Following another disappointing season and the impending free agency for All-Stars Blake Griffin and point guard Chris Paul , the Los Angeles Clippers may began a reloading process.
