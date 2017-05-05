NBA Draft Lottery Results: Kings get 5th and 10th picks
Tonight marked the 22nd time the Sacramento Kings have been in the NBA Draft Lottery but this was the first time in the modern lottery system that the Kings actually managed to jump. Sacramento finished with the 5th and 10th picks, also making it the first time in their history that they ended up with two top-10 picks.
