More than 80 girls are freed in a Boko Haram prisoner swap
Parents of the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls released over the weekend from Boko Haram captivity said Wednesday they still were awaiting word from the government on exactly when they will be able to meet their daughters. The 82 Chibok girls who were released will be reunited with their parents next week, the Minister for Women, Jummai Alhassan, has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC