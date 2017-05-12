More than 80 girls are freed in a Bok...

More than 80 girls are freed in a Boko Haram prisoner swap

Parents of the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls released over the weekend from Boko Haram captivity said Wednesday they still were awaiting word from the government on exactly when they will be able to meet their daughters. The 82 Chibok girls who were released will be reunited with their parents next week, the Minister for Women, Jummai Alhassan, has said.

