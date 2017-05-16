Mike Brown: Aldridge went underneath Curry too

Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown said LaMarcus Aldridge had a play against Stephen Curry that was very similar to the Zaza Pachulia-Kawhi Leonard incident, except referees didn't call it. Leonard landed on Pachulia's foot after taking a jumper , which caused him to roll his ankle and exit game one of the 2017 Western Conference Finals.

