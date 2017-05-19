Marcus Shaver commits to Portland, co...

Marcus Shaver commits to Portland, coach Terry Porter

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Shadow Mountain guard Marcus Shaver will play his college basketball for former NBA guard Terry Porter at the University of Portland Marcus Shaver commits to Portland, coach Terry Porter Shadow Mountain guard Marcus Shaver will play his college basketball for former NBA guard Terry Porter at the University of Portland Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r0DpsY Phoenix Shadow Mountain senior guard Marcus Shaver is a finalist for the azcentral.com Sports Awards Big Schools Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr '17 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC