Shadow Mountain guard Marcus Shaver will play his college basketball for former NBA guard Terry Porter at the University of Portland Marcus Shaver commits to Portland, coach Terry Porter Shadow Mountain guard Marcus Shaver will play his college basketball for former NBA guard Terry Porter at the University of Portland Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r0DpsY Phoenix Shadow Mountain senior guard Marcus Shaver is a finalist for the azcentral.com Sports Awards Big Schools Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.