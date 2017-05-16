If Kawhi Leonard is out, Draymond Gre...

If Kawhi Leonard is out, Draymond Greena s defense becomes key to the series

Read more: The Campbell Reporter

San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard is officially listed as doubtful. Not even Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is crazy enough to put Leonard back on the court and risk further injury, especially when he's looking at a week of rest of he sits out Game 2. That means LaMarcus Aldridge becomes the "man" for San Antonio.

