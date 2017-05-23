Ian Eagle: Still a long road ahead fo...

Ian Eagle: Still a long road ahead for Nets

Ian Eagle spoke at length this week with John Schmeelk and Steve Lichtenstein of WFAN about the Nets and in doing so, laid out a long road map for Brooklyn to reach credibility. It's not about 2017-18, the YES announcer said, more about 2019-20 and beyond.

