Has Shabazz Napier earned a larger role with Trail Blazers? You be the GM

With the Portland Trail Blazers 2016-17 season wrapped, we evaluate the roster player-by-player, handing the personnel decisions over to the fans to decide which players should stay and which should go. Position: PG Height/Weight: 6-1/175 Age: 25 NBA experience: Three seasons 2016-17 salary: $1,350,120 Contract status: The Blazers picked up the option on Napier, acquired last July trade with the Orlando Magic, for the 2017-18 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.