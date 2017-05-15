Draft Lottery update: the Nuggets sta...

Draft Lottery update: the Nuggets stay put, will draft 13th

This is not surprising, but that doesn't make it any more joyous: the Denver Nuggets did not move up in the draft after the 2017 Lottery, and will draft 13th. It could be worse - their odds were almost as good to move down one to 14th as they were to move up .

