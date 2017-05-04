Do you still believe Allen Crabbe is a key piece of the Trail Blazers future? You be the GM

With the Portland Trail Blazers 2016-17 season wrapped, we evaluate the roster player-by-player, handing the personnel decisions over to the fans to decide which players should stay and which should go. Position: G/F Height/Weight: 6-6/215 Age: 25 NBA experience: Four seasons 2016-17 salary: $18.5M Contract status: Crabbe just completed the first year of a four-year, $75 million deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.