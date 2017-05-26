Clippers could lose Chris Paul to Spu...

Clippers could lose Chris Paul to Spurs in free agency [report]

Friday May 26

Is Chris Paul willing to sacrifice a lavish Los Angeles lifestyle and money on the table for a better chance at winning a championship? We're about to find out. The Clippers, I'm told, take the threat of a Spurs free-agent pursuit of Chris Paul very seriously despite SA's current lack of cap space.

