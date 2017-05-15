Brooks, Rabb, Thornwell to workout with Blazers: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers won't hold the first of their pre-draft workouts until June 7, but a few of the participants have already been confirmed. Jason Quick of CSN reported last Friday that Oregon Ducks wing Dillon Brooks, California big man Ivan Rabb and South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell are all scheduled to work out in Portland prior to the 2017 NBA draft.

