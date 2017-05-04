Brandon Roy Shooting Story Exposes Sad Side of News Cycle

As most of our readers will know by now, former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Brandon Roy was involved in a shooting incident last weekend , news of which broke on Tuesday evening and continues to create ripples today. The story has been extended over several news cycles not just because of the severity of the incident, but because the media has been left in the dark, scrambling to fill in details that are slow in coming to light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.