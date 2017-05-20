2017 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects
The 2017 NBA draft class is loaded with exciting talent, and many teams will likely have the fate of their franchise shifted dramatically on draft day. The two names at the top-UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Washington's Markelle Fultz-have been dominating the headlines and will likely be the first two prospects to come off the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC