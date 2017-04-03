Wounded OSP trooper honored by Portla...

Wounded OSP trooper honored by Portland Trail Blazers

Portland, Ore. - An Oregon State trooper who was shot 12 times and critically wounded on Christmas night was publicly honored by the Portland Trail Blazers as a "Hometown Hero."

