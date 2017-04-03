With two games left before playoffs, ...

With two games left before playoffs, Clippers get tuned up for Jazz

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

As players dressed and team employees scrambled to pack up laundry and equipment for the Clippers' late-night flight home, the door to the coaches' offices inside AT&T Center was propped open, revealing a television turned to Utah's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Minutes after the Clippers earned a road win against San Antonio to lock up no worse than the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and they turned an eye to the Jazz, their first-round opponent.

Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

