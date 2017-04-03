Why are Chicago Bulls suddenly playing well?

The first is, why are they suddenly playing better? Sunday's victory in New Orleans was their fourth in a row, matching a season-high, and they've won six of eight. Bulls vs. New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m. Tuesday TV: Comcast SportsNet Radio: WLS 890-AM Outlook: The Bulls lost twice to the Knicks early this season, but things haven't gone well in New York lately.

