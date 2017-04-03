What's Your Best Blazers Moment?
On this week's episode of the Blazer's Edge podcast, Dave Deckard and Dan Marang discuss Jusuf NurkiA 's fractured leg and what that means for Portland in the immediate future and what he's meant to the "others" on the roster as he slides in as the third man in the Big-3. From there, they chronicle the Blazer's last seven games, following up solid wins against the San Antonio Spurs , Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks with a six-game win streak, including a convincing victory over the Houston Rockets and a phenomenal game from NurkiA against the Denver Nuggets .
Read more at Blazers Edge.
