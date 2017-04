Warriors to face Trail Blazers in first round of playoffs

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry guard Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum in 1st quarter during NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry guard Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum in 1st quarter during NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.