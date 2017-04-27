Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors at Tr...

Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors at Trail Blazers

Kerr attended the Monday morning shoot-around but did not plan to coach Golden State that night in Game 4. Assistant Mike Brown took over and the Warriors overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to win 119-113 and go up 3-0 in the first-round series. Klay Thompson had 18 points for the Warriors, who will take on either the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals.

