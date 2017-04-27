Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors at Trail Blazers

Kerr attended the Monday morning shoot-around but did not plan to coach Golden State that night in Game 4. Assistant Mike Brown took over and the Warriors overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to win 119-113 and go up 3-0 in the first-round series. Klay Thompson had 18 points for the Warriors, who will take on either the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.