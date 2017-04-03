Tyler Ennis scores 19 points, Lakers top Spurs 102-95
Tyler Ennis had 19 points in place of injured starter D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 102-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Making his first start of the season, Ennis had six assists and only one turnover to help Los Angeles snap San Antonio's three-game winning streak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar 27
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
|Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14)
|May '14
|Emily
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC