Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard named P...

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard named Player of the Month

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

After Terry Stotts earned Western Conference Coach of the Month honors on Monday, Damian Lillard followed in his coach's footsteps, earning Western Conference Player of the Month, the NBA announced on Monday. It's the first Player of Month award for Lillard, who averaged 29.1 points 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from the three-point line in 16 games in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar 27 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
News Parker leaves with tight hamstring, won't return (May '14) May '14 Emily 1
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC