Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard named Player of the Month

After Terry Stotts earned Western Conference Coach of the Month honors on Monday, Damian Lillard followed in his coach's footsteps, earning Western Conference Player of the Month, the NBA announced on Monday. It's the first Player of Month award for Lillard, who averaged 29.1 points 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from the three-point line in 16 games in March.

